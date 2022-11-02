soy_pods-964324.jpeg

Pixabay photo.

“Conditions along the inland waterway system remain very concerning,” according to Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Coalition. He uses the metaphor of a garden hose attaching to a fire hydrant.

“Farmers are continuing to harvest an overall strong crop, but the inland waterway system—especially the lower Mississippi River—does not currently possess the normal capacity to accommodate it. This is particularly a challenge for the soybean industry, given how the September through February period accounts for 80% of United States soybean exports and since over half of soybeans produced in the country are exported.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.