Just because microbes work faster in the heat and humidity of the South does not necessarily mean farmers in Arkansas cannot take advantage of them to help sequester carbon from crop residue and build soil health over time.

52343423429_eb5e47a868_c.jpg

Kristofor Brye uses a slide hammer and core chamber to collect a soil sample in a soybean plot. (U of A System Division of Ag photo by Fred Miller.)

Soil scientists with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station say the common Arkansas practice of burning crop residue after the harvest means lost nitrogen and sulfur, displaced phosphorus and potassium, and less crop residue as food for bacteria and fungi that help build soil aggregates and create slow-release nutrients.

