A crowd of about a hundred people attended the recent groundbreaking of an expanded 1,200-foot chamber at Lock and Dam 25 on the Mississippi River at Winfield, Missouri, north of St. Louis. It was the culmination of a decades-long odyssey for many among the attendees, a generational event and a major milestone for the navigation industry and agricultural interests.
Earlier that morning, the same group broke ground for a fish passage at Lock 22 farther upriver. Both projects were funded in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act under the umbrella of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program. The twin missions of NESP are navigation improvements and ecosystem improvement and restoration; the fish passage groundbreaking represented the latter mission, the Lock 25 event the former.
