This past week brought below average temperatures and little to no rain across much of the state as Iowa farmers had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending July 28, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Fieldwork activities included scouting, spraying fungicides and insecticides, and harvesting hay and oats.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 4 percent very short, 21 percent short, 71 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Districts in the southern third of Iowa and the east central district reported topsoil moisture conditions as over 40 percent short to very short. Some counties within those districts were also rated as abnormally dry for the first time this season according to the July 25 U.S. Drought Monitor. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 2 percent very short, 14 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 5 percent surplus.
Sixty-nine percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 13 days behind last year and 8 days behind the 5-year average. Seven percent of the crop reached the dough stage, nearly one week behind both last year and average. Corn condition rated 65 percent good to excellent. Sixty-five percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 13 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Thirteen percent of the crop has started setting pods, nearly two weeks behind average. Soybean condition rated 62 percent good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of oats started coloring, 2 days behind last year and average. Thirty-nine percent of the oat crop has been harvested for grain, 6 days behind average. Oat condition rated 63 percent good to excellent.
