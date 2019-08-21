Oklahoma received less than an inch of rainfall over the week ending Aug. 18, with the highest precipitation totals recorded in the Southwest district at 0.91 of an inch, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma. Topsoil condition was rated mostly short to adequate and subsoil moisture condition was rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork.
Corn silk reached 96 percent, down 3 points from the previous year and down 2 points from normal. Corn dough reached 66 percent, down 15 points from the previous year and down 10 points from normal. Corn dented reached 26 percent, down 12 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 70 percent, down 5 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 20 percent, down 16 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Sorghum mature reached 2 percent, down 6 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal.
Soybeans blooming reached 70 percent, down 10 points from the previous year and down 4 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 22 percent, down 22 points from the previous year and down 17 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 80 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Peanuts mature reached 4 percent, unchanged from the previous year but up 1 point from normal. Cotton setting bolls reached 83 percent, up 4 points from the previous year and up 10 points from normal. Cotton bolls opening reached 4 percent, down 2 points from the previous year but up 1 point from normal.
