Precipitation totals for the week ending July 28, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Oklahoma, were less than half an inch across the state, with the highest total recorded in the East Central district at 0.41 of an inch. Statewide, temperatures averaged in the high 70s. Topsoil and subsoil moisture conditions were rated mostly adequate to short. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.
Oats harvested reached 95 percent, down 4 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal.
Corn silk reached 63 percent, down 18 points from the previous year and down 18 points from normal. Corn dough reached 17 percent, down 14 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal. Sorghum headed reached 22 percent, down 21 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Sorghum coloring reached 3 percent, down 15 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal. Soybeans emerged reached 89 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Soybeans blooming reached 14 percent, down 38 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Soybeans setting pods reached 5 percent, down 11 points from the previous year and down 6 points from normal. Peanuts pegging reached 50 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 13 points from normal. Cotton squaring reached 78 percent, down 5 points from the previous year and down 2 points from normal. Cotton setting bolls reached 25 percent, down 9 points from the previous year and down 8 points from normal.
