Two key wheat meetings in late January will offer growers the chance to hear projections for upcoming Farm Bill negotiations from national policymakers, newsmakers and a market analyst and weigh in on the policies impacting the wheat industry.
“What a year in the world of wheat with the Russia-Ukraine conflict, drought, high input prices and even a potential rail strike,” said Shayna DeGroot, KAWG director of membership and governmental affairs. “Join us for discussions with policymakers and policy-watchers as we work to address wheat farmers’ needs in the upcoming growing season and Farm Bill negotiations.”
The 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic—the annual convention of the Kansas corn, wheat, soybean and grain sorghum associations—returns to Salina on Jan. 27 at the Hilton Garden Inn. This year’s event will be emceed by nationally acclaimed farm broadcaster, Greg Akagi, WIBW 580 AM.
The Kansas Commodity Classic is hosted by the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers, Kansas Corn Growers Association, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Kansas Soybean Association. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast with a welcome from Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, beginning at 8 a.m.
The morning sessions will feature a market update from Dan Maltby with Maltby Risk Management, a U.S. Agriculture in 2023 projection presentation from AgriPulse Communications Publisher Sara Wyant, a U.S. Senate update from Sen. Jerry Moran and a House Update panel featuring congressional staff.
Following lunch, the afternoon session includes a Farm Bill and Farm Programs Update from national association staff and a U.S. Senate Update from Sen. Roger Marshall. The event will conclude at 2 p.m.
Thanks to support from sponsors, including platinum sponsors Indigo Ag and the Kansas Bankers Association, the event is free to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting https://www.kansascommodityclassic.com/.
One day ahead of the larger convention, members of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers will meet separately to discuss KAWG activities and priorities. The annual meeting will take place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Kansas Wheat Innovations Center in Manhattan. KAWG members will also have the opportunity to attend in person or via Zoom, and virtual attendance information will be emailed to members ahead of the event.
“This year we made sure Kansas wheat growers’ voices were heard over a broad spectrum of issues,” DeGroot said. “KAWG is proud to give our farmers a voice and keep you informed on events around the world.”
During a policy resolutions session, KAWG members will discuss and debate policies specifically impacting wheat growers. Read the current set of KAWG resolutions at https://kswheat.com/kawg-resolutions.
Need to renew or sign up for a KAWG membership? Membership benefits include a weekly update with state and national news in addition to a weekly market analysis, the monthly Wheat Farmer/Row Crop Farm newsletter and the annual guide to wheat varieties for Kansas and the Great Plains. Learn more or pay for your membership at kswheat.com/kawg.
