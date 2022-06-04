Lincoln County Extension started off the annual Nebraska Tractor and Equipment Safety courses with a Hands-On Safety Day in North Platte, Nebraska. The Hands-On Safety Day is a new addition to the annual courses that allow youth to actively learn skills and knowledge needed to become certified. North Platte is one of two locations where this hands-on experience is being offered.
With this new approach to the course Extension educator Randy Saner stated, “The first day we increase their knowledge and skills. On the second day, we test the students to make sure that when they go out to a farm or a ranch, they know how to drive a tractor and not get into an accident.”
With the conclusion of the two-day event, 26 teens from the area were certified to drive a tractor and work in the field with certain equipment.
