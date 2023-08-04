Cotton

The Texas High Plains can be unforgiving with lack of rainfall, high temperatures and powerful wind gusts. Barry Evans, a Swisher County, Texas, farmer, has learned to embrace the challenging environment and find success with his cotton operation. Evans, of Kress, Texas, spoke about his management practices at High Plains Journal’s recent Cotton U event.

“This is a hard place to farm,” Evans said. “Once you get on the west side of the 100th meridian, it gets dry pretty quick and that’s where we are. Our pan evaporation rates are twice that of other states like Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota, even if they get the same rainfall.”

