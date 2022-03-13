A free online class will discuss spring alfalfa insects and what to do about them 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 24, via Zoom. University of Missouri Extension agronomist Pat Miller will show how to scout for alfalfa weevils, pea aphids, blue alfalfa aphids, variegated cutworms and stem nematodes. Register for “Scouting Alfalfa for Spring Insect Problems” by March 22 at muext.us/SpringAlfalfaInsects.
For more information, contact Miller at 417-448-2560 or millerpd@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.