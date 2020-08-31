As farmers begin to evaluate the best management options for corn acres with severe derecho damage, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is providing a webinar on Sept. 2 that will address challenges and considerations for those acres that will remain unharvested.
The derecho that traveled through Iowa affected over 3.5 million acres of corn, creating management challenges not typical to Iowa crop fields, especially on such a large scale.
“Areas of the state worst affected by the derecho will have significant acreage where corn is not harvested,” said Mark Licht, assistant professor in agronomy and extension cropping systems specialist at Iowa State.
“Unharvested corn plants create a significant residue management challenge in corn fields across the state,” said Matt Darr, professor in agricultural and biosystems engineering at Iowa State. “This webinar will address key considerations for managing these acres both this fall and next spring with the 2021 crop in mind.”
Attendees will be able to better understand the management options for unharvested fields, including best management practices for using different tillage implements to manage residue, and considerations for these acres going into 2021. Presenters will share information specifically on managing crop residue, cover crops and soil fertility and crop rotation.
Along with Darr and Licht, Prashant Jha, weeds specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will present on crop rotation and volunteer corn management.
The webinar will run from 1-2 p.m. and is intended for row crop farmers in the derecho-affected area, ag service providers and ag retailers and farm managers. Certified crop adviser credits will be available, pending approval. The program will be recorded and available on the Iowa State Crops Team YouTube channel afterward.
Register for the webinar at www.aep.iastate.edu/corn to receive connection instructions and link. Registration is free but is required to connect.
For more information, contact Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach, at 319-331-0058 or mjanders@iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.