Farmers looking for information about capitalizing on sustainability for their cotton farms should make plans to attend the first ever Cotton U, Dec. 5, at the Amarillo Farm Show, Amarillo, Texas, to learn about a new pilot program initiated by the National Cotton Council.
The National Cotton Council is attempting to put data to the label of sustainability through its U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. Craig Brown, vice president of Producer Affairs for National Cotton Council, will be the keynote speaker at the Cotton U luncheon. He’ll cap off a morning of education by explaining what the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is and what it can do for participating cotton farmers.
According to the Cotton Council, the protocol was developed to help the U.S. cotton production sector reduce its environmental footprint via specific sustainability goals targeted for 2025. These include a 13% increase in productivity or land used per pound of fiber; an 18% increase in irrigation efficiency; a 39% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions; a 15% reduction in energy expenditures; a 50% reduction in soil loss; and a 30% increase in soil carbon. Before these goals can be met, farmers must enroll and complete self-assessments to provide a baseline of data for the industry.
Other speakers slated for Cotton U include Oklahoma State University Cotton Extension Specialist Seth Byrd, with the latest findings from university trials in the Oklahoma Panhandle that can help producers grow better quality cotton under new conditions. Jeff Miller with ForeFront Agronomy, a cooperating consultant with the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, Lubbock, Texas, will present “2 Goals, 1 Drop: Irrigation for profitability and soil health.”
Cotton U, sponsored by High Plains Journal and the Amarillo Farm Show, will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Grand Plaza Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center. Registration is free but limited to the first 150 registrants and can be found online at www.cottonu.net or by calling 620-227-1834. Attendees are invited to enjoy the Amarillo Farm Show in the afternoon.
Since 1949 High Plains Journal has been the weekly source for news, markets and commentary for farmers and ranchers in 12 states across the Plains. From the Dakotas to Texas, rural leaders and influencers #RideWithUs in print, online at www.hpj.com, and now via the podcast “HPJ Talk.” HPJ’s slate of educational events now includes Soil Health U, Cattle U, Sorghum U, Wheat U, Alfalfa U, Row Crop U and Cotton U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.