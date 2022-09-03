The grand opening celebration of Latham Hi-Tech Seeds’ Premier Agronomy Center will include hands-on demonstrations of new Latham products and fun activities for the entire family at Alexander, Iowa. There will be birthday cake and ice cream, food trucks, inflatables, and face painting, plus a live performance by Neil Hewitt.
“We’re celebrating family-style because Latham Seeds has been a family-owned company for 75 years,” says Shannon Latham, vice president of Latham Seeds. “The Latham family has been serving farmers with the latest seed genetics, highest quality products and unparalleled hometown service for three generations.”
Latham Seeds’ Agronomy Center is where it all starts. It’s here where product managers collect data on real-world challenges that are relevant to farmers and growers throughout the Upper Midwest. It’s here where Latham team members are available to discuss management practices that help farmers raise more bushels. And it’s here where guests at the Agronomy Center can see 18 different plots (10 corn and 8 soybean) and other tour stops not usually seen at an event like this.
Three field day features include:
• Breeding demonstration—shows how Latham’s process works and what guides the research;
• Rootworms—for years the Latham team has managed rootworms with BT-based traits; and
• Root and soil pit—A root pit where attendees can learn a lot when they dig deep.
Latham’s Agronomy Center field day will be 3:30 to 8 p.m. with supper available beginning at 5 p.m. Various field tours will be held every half hour from 4 to 6 p.m. Latham Seeds invites everyone to learn more about the amazing research in its plots while enjoying some family time before harvest is in full swing.
