The grand opening celebration of Latham Hi-Tech Seeds’ Premier Agronomy Center will include hands-on demonstrations of new Latham products and fun activities for the entire family at Alexander, Iowa. There will be birthday cake and ice cream, food trucks, inflatables, and face painting, plus a live performance by Neil Hewitt.

“We’re celebrating family-style because Latham Seeds has been a family-owned company for 75 years,” says Shannon Latham, vice president of Latham Seeds. “The Latham family has been serving farmers with the latest seed genetics, highest quality products and unparalleled hometown service for three generations.”

