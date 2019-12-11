A late harvest has crush plants searching for seed supplies. This is a bright spot for farmers looking to market this year’s crop as nearby prices are stronger than normal for this time of the year. Nearby prices have gained 30 to 40 cents per hundredweight. 2020 new crop prices have seen some upward movement as well gaining 20 to 45 cents.
Seed quality remains generally very good. However, the longer the crop remains unharvested the more susceptible it will be to harvest and quality losses. Many producers are harvesting the crop and drying it to get to acceptable moisture levels for storage or delivery to processing plants.
Harvest progress in the Dakotas and Minnesota remains behind the five-year average pace. In the High Plains, harvest is close to wrapping up and ahead of normal. In the past week, producers harvested an additional 116,000 acres pushing 2019 harvested acres to about 805,000 acres. This represents 66% of this year’s projected harvested acres and is behind the five-year average of 94%.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently said that Democratic lawmakers are close to agreeing on a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, but that they need to see progress made in negotiations put into writing by the USTR office before voting on USMCA. There’s very little time left on the legislative calendar for Congress to ratify USMCA before the end of the year so it may not get a vote until early 2020.
