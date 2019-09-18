Wyoming experienced mostly warm and dry conditions with some scattered thunderstorm activity for the week ending Sept. 15, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, Wyoming. Topsoil and subsoil moisture levels were mostly in the adequate to short range. A reporter from south central Wyoming stated that they have gotten reports of grasshopper damage in alfalfa hay, grass hay, and rangeland. A reporter from southeastern Wyoming indicated that late summer conditions persist. They also reported that the Laprele irrigation district has ended its irrigation season and the average first frost date comes this week. Another reporter from southeastern Wyoming reported that they received some rain, which has allowed for a good seed bed for winter wheat though some replanting may be needed due to crusting. They also stated that pastures still have some green in them due to the rain.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Market Snapshot
Copyright © 2019. All market data is provided by Barchart Solutions.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.