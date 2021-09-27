Because of wet, cool weather during the late spring grain sorghum planting was delayed in many regions. In addition, good soil moisture following wheat harvest allowed for sorghum to be double cropped in some locations.
The number of days it takes for sorghum to go from planting to being ready for harvest depends largely on heat unit accumulation. However, depending on the hybrid, other factors such as day length and night temperatures also play a role. Late-planted sorghum, like any other summer crop, runs the risk of reduced yield and quality due to an early freeze prior to maturity.
Under normal conditions, once grain sorghum has flowered, it takes approximately 40 to 45 days to reach maturity. This process can be accelerated or slowed down depending largely on accumulated heat units. Drought stress can also slow down the maturation process.
Yield loss will depend on the stage of the grain sorghum when it freezes. Only 30 to 50% of the grain's final weight has been accumulated at soft dough stage when the grain can still be mashed between the thumb and forefinger. A freeze during this growth stage will drastically impact yield. However, 75% of the grain's final weight has been obtained once the hard dough stage has been reached. Normally, the grain will reach maturity in 10 to 14 days once hard dough has been reached. Yield loss will range from 2 to 27% at this stage, depending on how close the grain is to maturity. Every day with good growing conditions can greatly influence the crop yield late in the season.
A light freeze may only damage the leaves of the plant leaving the stalk relatively unharmed. As long as significant freeze damage has not occurred to the stalk the grain should continue to accumulate weight.
Freeze damage typically causes low-test weight with small, shriveled grain that may be hard to thrash. The reduced test weight of freeze-damaged grain sorghum is due primarily to an increase in broken kernels and foreign matter. Any grain with a test weight below 55 pounds per bushel likely will be discounted because it can no longer be sold as U.S. No. 2 grade sorghum. The discount amount will vary depending on the amount of the reduction in test weight.
Research has shown the feeding value of 40- to 60-pound test weight grain sorghum is similar. To avoid or reduce discounts, growers may choose to market the grain directly to a livestock feeder.
Alternatively, growers can improve the test weight by changing combine settings or by performing post-harvest cleaning to remove foreign material and damaged kernels. Both of these alternatives will lower the total yield but may improve the marketability of the grain. The Kansas State University publication Harvesting Grain from Freeze-Damaged Sorghum is an excellent resource that discusses options for dealing with freeze-damaged grain sorghum.
Editor’s note: Brent Bean, Ph.D., Sorghum Checkoff Director of Agronomy, Lubbock, Texas. For more information visit www.sorghumcheckoff.com.
