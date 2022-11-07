1107MidwestWesternRegionalRoundup1Pix.jpeg

(Photo courtesy of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.)

Twenty natural resource professionals from across Iowa were recently took part in the first-ever Land Stewardship Leadership Academy graduation ceremony at the Iowa State University Alumni Center. The graduates included a cohort of professionals from the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, state and federal conservation organizations, nonprofits and conservation consultants.

The goal of the program was to help early and mid-career professionals build stronger relationships with farmers and landowners, while advancing conservation practices that balance environmental stewardship with profitability and resiliency.

