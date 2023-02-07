Jeff K (1).jpg

Jeff Koelzer was the over-all dryland winner with 308.96 bushels per acre with Dekalb DKC65-84RIB. (Courtesy photo.)

2022 was a tough year for many corn growers due to lack of moisture, but producers like Jeff Koelzer in Onaga, Kansas, still managed to produce high-yielding crops and top the state’s yield contest results. Koelzer was the over-all dryland winner with 308.96 bushels per acre with Dekalb DKC65-84RIB.

In 2021, the state-level yield contest and the National Corn Yield Contest were combined, making the competitions even more competitive. The state contest awards dryland and irrigated winners in ten districts, along with one statewide dryland and irrigated winner. The winners were recognized at the recent Kansas Corn Symposium in Salina, Kansas. The Kansas Corn Yield Contest is sponsored by Kansas Corn and Kansas State University Research and Extension.

