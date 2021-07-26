In the aftermath of the severe hail in Nebraska (on July 9 in Box Butte County and elsewhere in the area this summer), farmers in the affected areas need to notify their insurance agent of damage. Producers must receive written permission from the insurance company to replant, abandon or destroy a crop.
When evaluating hail damage in row crop, it is critical to wait 7 to 10 days to allow the crop to respond for proper evaluation.
An important resource is CropWatch’s “Hail Know” website.
This site discusses the hailstorm, how to assess damage, handling the insurance, decision-making surrounding replanting, managing crop recovery and considering the potential or value of a cover crop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.