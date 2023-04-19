Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create. Below you will see test that reads Print Subscribe Access. Click this to then Get Started attaching your account number and zip code to you online user account.
Click on the banner above if you would like to become a print subscriber with digital access.
If you simply want online access without print click get started below.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
If you have already been getting our print edition mailed to you and you were never mailed a login and password you can create one yourself and attached the customer account and zip to get access. You simply use the account number and zip from the front cover of your print edition.
If you just signed up on our subscription site, it does take about a week for our systems to update your print subscription to our online services. Our circulation representatives will send you and email with your login information and your account number.
After your online account has been created and you have logged in, you can attach your print subscription account number and zip code to it to gain online access.
Once logged and on the Print Subscriber Access page you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code, or just your zip code. When entering the zip code, only enter the first 5 digits.
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
From left to right, Kansas Grain and Feed Association Chairman Brent Emch of Cargill Inc. is presented a recognition plaque from incoming chairman Mark Paul of Cloud County Cooperative Inc. (Courtesy photo.)
Kansas Grain and Feed Association’s board of directors, and membership at-large, recently selected Mark Paul of Cloud County Cooperative Elevator Association Inc., to serve as the historic trade association’s 89th chairman during its 127th annual meeting.
“It’s truly an honor and privilege to be selected by the Kansas Grain and Feed Association board of directors and membership to be the next chairman of this great association,” Paul said. “Kansas Grain and Feed Association is one of the most successful grain and feed associations across this country and I’m honored to continue to lead it to greater heights and accomplishments. KGFA’s continued success comes from the value it creates for its member-owners and I intend to ensure that with the amazing staff’s support, it continues to deliver results and flourish for its members.”
Native to the state, Paul started his career in western and southern Kansas working for cooperatives for more than 40 years. Paul also worked briefly for an independent grain and agronomy company and for a Kansas concrete grain storage organization. Paul is currently the General Manager for Cloud County Cooperative Elevator Association Inc., and President of Concordia Terminal LLC located in Concordia, Kan.
Along with its leadership elections, KGFA’s 127th annual meeting attracted nearly 200 of the association’s active capacity and associate members to learn from Stinson LLP partner and attorney Jarrod Kieffer on property tax valuations and how to effectively discuss grain marketing with producers from Ag Sales Professionals’ Greg Martinelli.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to each individual and organization who chose to attend our annual meeting this year and are thrilled to embark on the next two years under the leadership of Mark Paul,” KGFA President and CEO Ron Seeber said. “The main reason our association has survived to hold 127 annual meetings is the quality guidance starting at the top with our chairman and board of directors, all the way to the contributions from each individual member company.”
KGFA also bestowed its most prestigious honor, the Sunflower Award, to longtime association supporter, Dave Warrington. Warrington served on the Kansas Grain and Feed Association board of directors in the 1990s, with a term as the association’s chairman from 1992-93.
The association also completed its formal annual business consisting of a report on membership activities, board of director elections and financial status. KGFA membership re-elected Ted Behring (Farmers Coop Equity at Isabel), Doug Biswell (Jackson Farmers Inc.) and Mike Schmidt (Pride Ag Resources) to its board of directors, while Stan Remington of Frontier Ag Inc. joined the board as a new nominee.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.