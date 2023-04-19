Kansas Grain and Feed Association elects new chairman

From left to right, Kansas Grain and Feed Association Chairman Brent Emch of Cargill Inc. is presented a recognition plaque from incoming chairman Mark Paul of Cloud County Cooperative Inc. (Courtesy photo.)

Kansas Grain and Feed Association’s board of directors, and membership at-large, recently selected Mark Paul of Cloud County Cooperative Elevator Association Inc., to serve as the historic trade association’s 89th chairman during its 127th annual meeting.

“It’s truly an honor and privilege to be selected by the Kansas Grain and Feed Association board of directors and membership to be the next chairman of this great association,” Paul said. “Kansas Grain and Feed Association is one of the most successful grain and feed associations across this country and I’m honored to continue to lead it to greater heights and accomplishments. KGFA’s continued success comes from the value it creates for its member-owners and I intend to ensure that with the amazing staff’s support, it continues to deliver results and flourish for its members.”

