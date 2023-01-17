The Keys to Soil Taxonomy, 13th edition, has been posted to USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service website. The Keys to Soil Taxonomy provides the taxonomic keys necessary for the classification of soils in a form that can be used easily in the field. It also acquaints users of soil taxonomy with recent changes in the classification system.
The 13th edition incorporates the amendments approved by the regional and national conferences of the National Cooperative Soil Survey since the publication of the last edition of the Keys in 2014.
