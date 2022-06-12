The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold an in-person meeting with a focus on the industrial hemp industry in Kansas beginning at 9 a.m. on July 19. The stakeholder meeting will be held in the College Center Conference Room on the K-State Salina campus at 2310 Centennial Road in Salina.
The program will feature Kansas industrial hemp producers, processors and retailers. Additional speakers include representatives from K-State Research and Extension, Kansas Farm Bureau and KDA.
The KDA Agricultural Marketing, Advocacy and Outreach Team will host the event. Their mission is to serve all Kansans through innovative programming and delivering solutions designed to create an environment that facilitates growth and expansion in agriculture while increasing pride in and awareness of the state’s largest industry—agriculture.
The meeting is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, go to agriculture.ks.gov/BusinessDevelopment. For questions on the event, contact Dana Ladner at 785-564-6660 or Dana.Ladner@ks.gov.
