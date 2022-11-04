14.png

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and From the Land of Kansas state trademark program will host a marketing training academy in 2023 for Kansas specialty crop growers. This program—Marketing Mastery Academy for Specialty Crop Growers—is designed to bring marketing skills and strategies to specialty crop growers to expand the sale of specialty crop products in Kansas.

“Our growers do a very proficient job of raising specialty crops across the state. However, one of the concerns we hear often is the lack of training and support in the marketing of their products,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA agriculture marketing director. “This training opportunity will address the challenges those farmers face and help them develop and implement a marketing plan.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.