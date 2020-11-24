The Kansas Department of Agriculture pesticide and fertilizer program recently received a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Region 7, to aid in the disposal of orphaned pesticide products.
Orphaned pesticide products are herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides that can no longer be offered for sale in Kansas. This can include partially used products owned by private citizens, unsold products at retailers, or unused/partially used products owned by an applicator. The grant will support the pickup and disposal of the products by Clean Harbors, an environmental waste company.
Although local county weed department or household hazardous waste facilities will often take pesticide waste at little to no charge, sometimes the cost of disposal for the facility is too great or the facility is not permitted to take that particular type/kind of waste. The grant is available for those instances when the local facilities will not take the waste.
The orphaned pesticide waste grant applies to waste from farmers, ranchers, businesses or other private individuals. Grant funds can also pay for the disposal of abandoned pesticide waste left on property that was sold or waste that was dumped or abandoned. Funds are limited, and disposal will be approved on a first come, first served basis.
To apply for funds to dispose of orphaned pesticide waste, contact the KDA pesticide and fertilizer program at 785-564-6688 or email product registration specialist Judy Glass at Judy.Glass@ks.gov. You will need to complete a form and receive approval to arrange for pickup of the pesticide waste. This grant helps KDA fulfill its mission to serve Kansas farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses and the customers they serve, while protecting natural resources and promoting public health and safety.
