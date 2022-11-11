The familiar smells of cooking Thanksgiving dinner waft through the air each November, wrapping us all in the shared memories of time spent together. Whether it’s a warm, soft roll on the side of the plate or cutting into a pie with the perfect crust, wheat’s place at our family dinner tables makes it no surprise November is also National Bread Month.
Kansas Wheat wants to share some favorite holiday recipes as you prepare for the coming holiday. Whether a tried-and-true roll recipe brings those familiar smells and tastes to the table or you try something new this year like a bread sculpture, making and breaking bread is a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition. Most importantly, we express our gratitude during this month to all those who support Kansas wheat farmers by including wheat products in their family meals—this month and all year round.
No matter how you slice or shape them, dinner rolls are a staple at any holiday meal. This recipe is designed to provide a tasty way to soak up some gravy, be eaten warm and buttered or even frozen for future use.
The perfect touch for the Thanksgiving table, this pie crust recipe is perfect for your family’s favorite dessert. Pumpkin, apple, chocolate—this crust works for them all.
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and this recipe brings it to the table in a moist and flavorful quick bread. The recipe can also be easily used to make muffins for bite-sized treats.
One of our favorite recipes from the National Festival of Breads, this gorgeous colored roll can be made with pumpkin or one of Thanksgiving’s other superstars—sweet potato.
Feeling more adventurous or have some extra time on your hands? Try out your bread shaping skills with step-by-step instructions on how to make this gorgeous turkey centerpiece that will live up to its Pinterest picture.
Check out EatWheat.org for more quick-and-easy recipes for families with lots on their plate in addition to answers on wheat production practices and stories of wheat farmers. The Learn section tackles subjects like what is gluten, what are the different types of flour and what are some of the tools farmers use. Consumers can also “Get Inspired” with family activities like salt dough handprint ornaments, gingerbread houses and wheat décor. And be sure to come back after Thanksgiving for recipes that help you put all those leftovers to good and tasty use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.