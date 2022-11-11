The familiar smells of cooking Thanksgiving dinner waft through the air each November, wrapping us all in the shared memories of time spent together. Whether it’s a warm, soft roll on the side of the plate or cutting into a pie with the perfect crust, wheat’s place at our family dinner tables makes it no surprise November is also National Bread Month.

Kansas Wheat wants to share some favorite holiday recipes as you prepare for the coming holiday. Whether a tried-and-true roll recipe brings those familiar smells and tastes to the table or you try something new this year like a bread sculpture, making and breaking bread is a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition. Most importantly, we express our gratitude during this month to all those who support Kansas wheat farmers by including wheat products in their family meals—this month and all year round.

moms-favorite-pie-crust-1200x750.jpg

Find the recipe for Mom's Favorite Pie Crust at https://eatwheat.org/recipes/moms-favorite-pie-crust/.
tom-turkey-bread-centerpiece.jpg

Find the recipe for this Tom Turkey Bread Centerpiece at https://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/recipes/tom-turkey-bread-centerpiece.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.