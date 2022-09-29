CapitolBlg.jpg

Journal stock photo.

Three Kansas wheat producers stepped out of the tractor and onto Capitol Hill in mid-September to share their on-the-ground perspective of the major issues impacting agriculture and present potential policy solutions in preparation for the next Farm Bill.

“Getting farmers on the Hill allows Kansas legislators and their staff to ask farmers questions directly on issues they are discussing,” said Shayna DeGroot, Kansas Wheat director of membership and government affairs, who accompanied the group. “Farmers can tell legislators directly what’s going on in farm country and fill in knowledge gaps. These face-to-face conversations are beneficial and productive with both sides presenting new ideas and solutions. It’s much more personable and more joyful to shake each other’s hands.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.