By Michelle Ross, Meade, Kansas.

The single-largest research investment by Kansas wheat farmers came to life almost 10 years ago when the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened its doors. Since that time, the center has set a standard of excellence for wheat research and worked to meet the specific needs of Kansas wheat growers.

In recognition of the upcoming decade milestone, the Kansas Wheat Commission embarked on a statewide effort to gather Kansas wheat farmer feedback on the future—positioning the commission to continue finding innovative solutions to position wheat growers for success.

