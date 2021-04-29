Are you an applicator that is still short some hours to renew your 2020 commercial applicator license or just want to get credits to renew this year? If your license expired during the COVID-19 State Disaster Emergency (2020), it shall remain valid until 90 days following the termination of the emergency declaration (date yet to be determined).
The Kansas State Pesticide Safety Program is providing a training opportunity this April for several of the categories to help individuals renew. This training will be offered in a virtual format via Zoom. These will be the only trainings offered by the program this spring. In order to hold the training, we must have at least 20 registered participants.
Training dates and categories
April 28-29 Forestry, Ornamental, Turf and Interiorscape (5 hours 2/3C, 7 hours 3A/3B plus core); and
April 30 Ag Plant (7 hours 1A plus core).
Training information is available at https://www.ksre.k-state.edu/pesticides-ipm/commercial-applicator.html or e-mail fmiller@ksu.edu to have the flyer emailed to you.
