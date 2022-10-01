The Grand Champion winner of the Kansas State Fair Market Wheat Show, Galen Lowe from Sumner County, got a chance to shake the governor’s hand and receive a gold watch at the award’s ceremony held in the Domestic Arts Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds. Also receiving the County Agent award was newcomer Rhett Newby from Pratt County.
The samples from the market wheat show were samples collected from counties across the state of Kansas. They were analyzed by the Kansas Grain Inspection Service for shrunken and broken kernels, protein, test weight and dockage. Samples are also scored for variety and mill bake score.
