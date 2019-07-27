The Kansas Soybean Commission will conduct its annual meeting Aug. 26 at the Kansas Soybean Building in Topeka. It is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.
During that meeting, the commissioners will elect officers for the coming year and approve their request for proposals for fiscal year 2021 research and education projects.
Other discussion topics will be current and future research projects, market-development activities, educational programs and administrative items. To obtain a complete agenda or to suggest additional matters for deliberation, contact KSC Administrator Kenlon Johannes at johannes@kansassoybeans.org or call the Kansas Soybean office at 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923).
