The Kansas Soybean Commission has received 65 research and education proposals for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, 2020. That is down slightly from last year's 69 submissions. The commissioners conducted their initial reviews during a conference call Nov. 8.
At their next face-to-face meeting, which has been rescheduled to Dec. 19 to 21, they will hear more about select ideas for breeding, production and environmental programs; livestock- and human-nutrition or food-safety studies; commercially significant, value-added projects that will utilize large quantities of soybeans; and marketing and transportation programs. Those proposers will make formal presentations in Topeka or via teleconferencing. Each day's meeting at the Kansas Soybean Building will begin at 8 a.m.
The open discussions also will include current projects, market-development activities, educational programs and administrative items. To obtain a complete agenda or to suggest additional topics for deliberation, contact KSC Administrator Kenlon Johannes at johannes@kansassoybeans.org or 877-KS-SOYBEAN (877-577-6923).
