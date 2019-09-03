The Kansas Soybean Commission elected its 2019-2020 officers during a recent meeting in Topeka. Bob Haselwood of Shawnee County will serve as chairman, returning to the position he held from 2009 to 2012. Ron Ohlde of Washington County will be vice chairman. Gary Robbins of Pottawatomie County was elected secretary, and Raylen Phelon, Osage County, treasurer.
The other commissioners are Kurt Maurath of Logan County, who just completed three years as chairman; Kent Romine, Barton County; Dennis Gruenbacher, Sedgwick County; Mike Bellar, Elk County; and Lance Rezac, Pottawatomie County.
