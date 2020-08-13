The Kansas Soybean Commission recently elected its 2020-2021 officers during its annual meeting. Reelected to lead the KSC as chairman is Bob Haselwood, Shawnee County. Also reelected were Ron Ohlde, Washington County, as vice chairman; Gary Robbins, Pottawatomie County, as secretary and Raylen Phelon, Osage County, treasurer.
Other commissioners serving this year are Kurt Maurath of Logan County, Keith Miller, Barton County; Dennis Gruenbacher, Sedgwick County; Mike Bellar, Elk County; and Lance Rezac, Pottawatomie County.
