The 2021 Kansas Soybean Expo, which was scheduled for Jan. 6, has been canceled.
The Kansas Soybean Association Expo committee has been closely monitoring event guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to cancel the event in the best interest of attendees.
Results of the yield and value contests have historically been announced during the Kansas Soybean Expo luncheon. Though the announcement will come differently, this year’s winners will still receive special recognition.
The KSA board of directors intends to have the annual membership meeting, which has always been in conjunction with Expo, in a virtual setting for those interested in participating. More information about attending this online meeting Jan. 5 will be made available to current KSA members directly.
