Kansas Sorghum has hired Madeline (Maddy) Meier as director of programs.
Originally from Goessel, Kansas, Meier is a senior at Kansas State University studying agricultural communications and journalism with a secondary major in global food systems leadership. She will join the Kansas Sorghum team once she graduates in May.
“Maddy will be instrumental to the success of our organization(s), helping advance the programmatic and communications operations for growers,” Kansas Sorghum Executive Director Jesse McCurry said. “We look forward to the insight and contributions she makes to improve the sorghum industry.”
Along with delivering messages on behalf of the organization, Meier will also assist in advocacy efforts at the state and national level, as well as maintaining relationships with sorghum producers and overseeing the fellowship program.
“I was extremely impressed with Maddy Meier as a bright, personable, highly motivated young lady who embodied the pinnacle of the K-State agricultural communications and journalism program.” Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association President, Kent Winter, said.
“During college, she went out of her way to enhance the K-State experience by utilizing multiple internships with the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Soybean and Kansas Farm Bureau, along with other positions with K-State’s global food systems leadership program and the Kansas State Agriculturalist student magazine to gain hands-on knowledge pertaining to writing, editing and videography skills, along with proficiency in social media platforms and Adobe programs that will serve Kansas Sorghum well in the years to come.”
