Would you participate in a grazing exchange community? The Kansas Soil Health Alliance would like to know.
The alliance is evaluating the interest and feasibility of a grazing exchange. Using an account on their website, you would be able to create a listing and/or browse listings of those who have livestock available to graze, as well as those who have forages available for grazing.
At this time, they are simply measuring the interest level in creating this program, so your information will remain private. If they receive enough interested participants, Kansas Soil Health Alliance will begin building the grazing exchange infrastructure. You would then receive an email invitation to join once the grazing exchange is ready for use.
If you're interested in this program, fill out the form here.
