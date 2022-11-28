Michael Thompson of Almena has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Kansas Leopold Conservation Award. Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife resources in their care. In Kansas, the $10,000 award is presented annually by the Sand County Foundation, American Farmland Trust, Kansas Association of Conservation Districts and Ranchland Trust of Kansas.
Thompson grows crops and raises cattle on Thompson Farm and Ranch in Norton County with his father, Richard, and brother, Brian. He is an avid soil conservationist and vocal advocate for soil stewardship among other farmers and ranchers. Thompson is a founding member and chairman of the Kansas Soil Health Alliance, president of No-till on the Plains and a supervisor on the Norton County Conservation District Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.