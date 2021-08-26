The state rules and regulations board has approved the adoption of temporary amendments to the Kansas industrial hemp regulations that were proposed by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. The regulation amendments will align Kansas’ industrial hemp regulations with the USDA’s Final Rule on commercial hemp production.
The amended regulations extend the timeframe to complete sampling and harvest, provide flexibility to producers regarding potential remediation of plants if sampling tests above acceptable THC levels, and increases the threshold at which a crop will be deemed to have been produced negligently. The full amended regulations for K.A.R. 4-34-24, K.A.R. 4-34-25 and K.A.R. 4-34-29 can be found at www.agriculture.ks.gov/IndustrialHemp.
Because these amendments directly address regulations that affect harvest, they were expedited to be in place on a temporary basis. Plans are in progress to make them permanent through the official rules and regulations approval process. Public comments may be submitted online after September 2 and a public hearing will be held on November 8 as KDA considers finalizing the regulations; KDA will release details on the public comments and hearing soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.