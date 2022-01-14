The Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association recently named Parker Vulgamore as the organization’s Collegiate Fellow for 2022. In this role, Vulgamore will assist Kansas Grain Sorghum connect smart policy solutions with farm-oriented programming at the state-level as well as assist staff of National Sorghum Producers with similar programming at regional and national levels.
“Parker brings great perspective to an outstanding team serving sorghum farmers in Kansas,” added NSP Executive Vice President John Duff. “We look forward to leveraging this perspective to advance the interests of sorghum farmers and continue building bridges with student communities in Kansas and beyond.”
Vulgamore is a junior at Kansas State University studying agricultural economics with a pre-law specialty. As a fifth-generation wheat, corn, and sorghum farmer from Scott City, Kansas, he is no stranger to the complex issues facing sorghum producers across the State.
"Through my deep agricultural roots and passion for public service, I am excited to advocate for and advance the sorghum industry in this position," Vulgamore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.