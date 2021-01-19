The Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association's annual meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 29, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Central time. Consider joining in to hear and engage in policy and market updates.

All members are also eligible to vote for candidates to three board seats up for election this year. Please contact staff at www.ksgrainsorghum.org/contact if you are interested in participating in the one-hour virtual meeting.



