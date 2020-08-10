The Kansas Department of Agriculture in cooperation with the Kansas State University Land Use Survey Program has published the 2020 Custom Rates Survey, a summary of rates paid for custom work. The survey and report are released on a biennial basis.
The report details the average rates paid by Kansas farmers and ranchers for custom work performed on their operation in 2020. Rates reflect fair market value for custom services either rendered or hired and can be used by Kansas farmers and ranchers as they make decisions about rate charges.
“We view the Kansas Custom Rates Survey as a very valuable tool for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses to access as they enter into new and negotiate existing contracts and agriculture service arrangements,” said Secretary Mike Beam. “KDA works to provide support and assistance to help make Kansas agriculture more successful, and we are pleased to partner with K-State to publish this biennial survey.”
Last published in 2018, the new report indicates average custom rates have increased; it also includes historical tables and graphs that show results from previous surveys. Prices in the report should not be regarded as official or established rates.
For more complete information and access to the report, please visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/AgStatistics or contact KDA economist Peter Oppelt at 785-564-6726 or Peter.Oppelt@ks.gov.
