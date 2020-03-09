The value of Kansas’s 2019 field and miscellaneous crops is forecast at $7.41 billion, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This is up 9% from 2018. The value of corn production is expected to total $2.96 billion, up 29% from the previous marketing year. Kansas’s corn price is projected to average $3.70 per bushel, up $0.12 from the last marketing year.
The value of soybean production is expected to total $1.57 billion, down 2% from the previous marketing year. Kansas’s soybean price is projected to average $8.40 per bushel, up $0.47 from the last marketing year.
The value of winter wheat production is expected to total $1.37 billion, up slightly from the previous marketing year. Kansas’s winter wheat price is projected to average $4.05 per bushel, down $0.88 from the last marketing year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.