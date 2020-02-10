Kansas growers who entered the Kansas Corn Yield Contest overcame challenging planting and growing conditions to produce high yields in 2019. Southwest Kansas grower Tyler Hands, Finney County, entered the top irrigated yield in the contest at 304 bushels per acre with Pioneer P1828AM. Northeast Kansas grower Alex Noll, Leavenworth County, entered the top dryland yield at 281 bushels per acre with DeKalb 6674 RIB SS.
The contest offers awards to dryland and irrigated winners in ten districts, along with one statewide dryland and one statewide irrigated winner. The winners were recognized at the 2020 Kansas Corn Symposium.
The Kansas Corn Yield Contest was created to recognize high-yielding Kansas corn farmers and gain information to improve practices and increase efficiency for greater sustainability and profitability. Sharing the data collected among Kansas farmers benchmarks the corn yields and provides information for improving management practices.
