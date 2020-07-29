Kansas Corn hosts an annual listening tour to meet with corn farmers as well as industry partners to talk about the many issues surrounding the corn and agricultural industries. Enjoy a meal and refreshments while we dive into topics such as trade, ethanol, corn in all markets, education, and local issues. A key focus at each stop is to get feedback and listen to the attendees on questions or concerns they have. That feedback is then taken into consideration by the boards as we plan for Kansas Corn programming and investments.
For your safety, you must register to attend.
We are taking precautions due to concerns around COVID-19 in order to comply with all health directives currently in effect. With the shift in how in-person events are being hosted, we must require that you register yourself and any guests you are bringing. This will allow us to ensure there is adequate spacing, supplies and very importantly, food for supper!
Each dinner will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Each tour stop will include dinner and an update on important topics facing Kansas corn farmers including:
Ethanol market development and consumer awareness efforts;
Policy hurdles;
Trade for corn in all forms;
K-12 education materials available free for teachers; and
New efforts around farmer health and membership perks.
All Kansas Corn Growers Association member attendees get a new metal member sign when they register and attend a listening tour stop.
Tour locations
Aug. 5: Shawnee County—Topeka
Aug. 6: Clay COunty—Clay Center
Aug. 10: Allen County—Humboldt
Aug. 11: Reno County—Hutchinson
Aug. 12: Gray County—Montezuma
Aug. 13: Thomas County—Hoxie
