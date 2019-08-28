If there’s one takeaway from the 2019 Kansas Corn District Listening Tour this year, it’s that the Kansas Corn Commission is investing its producer dollars into activities that not only engage the public today, but also create corn advocates in the future.
At the stop in Hugoton, Kansas, Aug. 20, Greg Krissek, CEO of Kansas Corn, detailed the efforts of the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission to prudently make the most of the 1-cent-per-bushel checkoff that farmers remit, and also asked for feedback from growers about the issues they’d like to see tackled in the future.
On the ethanol front, Krissek highlighted the prime market development and value-added opportunities in Kansas for growers.
“About five years ago, we as a state didn’t have many stations that offered higher ethanol blends,” he explained. “In engine technology, as auto manufacturers try to get more efficient in their miles per gallon and ethanol has a very high octane. As makers make smaller compression engines, ethanol could be one solution to get our miles per gallon even better if we went to higher blends.”
Corn commissioners chose to put forth a lot of effort into expanding the availability of higher ethanol blends across the state at more and more retailers. Working with Kansas Sorghum and Renew Kansas, Kansas Corn has seen 16 new stations come online offering E85 in the past year. The Casey’s General Store chain is working with Kansas Corn to ensure that each of its new convenience stores in the state will offer E15 and E85, and they’re working to convert about 20 existing stores in the state to be able to offer the higher ethanol blends.
So far, this effort has expanded to 55 retail stores in Kansas, out of an estimated 1,400 stores in the state. But Krissek said more retailers are looking to offer E85, E30 for flex-fuel vehicles, E15 and E10 blends every week. And that translates into real bushels of demand for Kansas growers.
“We’ve seen solid growth, once consumers try E85,” Krissek said. If just one large Quik Trip store in a metro area, with 16 dispensers, started selling higher ethanol blends, he explained, that is hundreds of thousands of bushels of corn converted every year, at every station.
Because of feedback from corn growers, Kansas Corn is going to focus its ethanol efforts in the Kansas City metro area, partnering with Missouri Corn, to reach an audience that is looking to improve its air quality in the region.
Other efforts that Kansas Corn is investing in for farmers’ benefit include research out of Pittsburg State University’s Polymer Center into new uses for dried distillers grains such as moisture-wicking fabrics, cosmetics and flame retardants.
On the education front, Krissek touted the recent award-winning efforts of the organization to create the “We Grow Corn!” book and online lesson plans for parents and teachers to educate youth about modern corn production. And the Seed to STEM program reaches out to teachers from the K-6 and even middle school levels with lesson plans and materials that help them teach about biotechnology, ethanol and water quality using science, not scare tactics. [Read more about Kansas Corn's STEM education efforts in the Sept. 9 edition of High Plains Journal.]
On the KCGA side, staff introduced the newest membership program, “Find Your Fit with Kansas Corn,” which aims to help growers find what program or leadership opportunity fits with their needs. From the Kansas Corn Corps for young farmers, to the Kansas Corn Action Network for policy promoters, to Kansas Corn Amplifiers for ag advocates there’s a program that meets every grower’s specific need.
All of these were ideas that were gathered by listening to Kansas corn farmers at previous tours and throughout the year. Producers unable to attend a Listening Tour stop may contact Kansas Corn and provide ideas and feedback at 785-410-5009 or visit www.kscorn.com for more information.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
