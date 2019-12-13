Kansas corn and beef producers are invited to attend the Corn-Fed Beef Seminar on Jan. 6, 2020, at the Hy-Plains Feedyard Education and Research Center in Montezuma. The Kansas Corn Commission and Kansas Beef Council have teamed up to present the seminar designed to bring corn and beef producers together to learn about issues that affect both industries. The seminar begins at 2:30 p.m. following the agronomic-focused Kansas Corn School that occurs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Producers are invited to attend one or both events.
 
“We are bringing in top-level speakers focusing on conservation, connecting with consumers to share our story to consumers and a more in-depth look at export markets and the effects on beef markets and corn prices,” Kansas Corn Director of Industry Relations Stacy Mayo-Martinez said. “Our goal is to have participants walk away feeling more confident to engage on key topics.”
 
The seminar features topics that impact both beef and corn producers.
 
“Beef and corn producers share the same interests and goals to build market demand for our products and to wisely use our resources to produce a profitable, high quality product,” Kansas Beef Council Executive Director Kevin Thielen said. “This seminar will address those issues and provide an opportunity for networking as well.”
 
Registration for the Corn-Fed Beef Seminar is free. However, producers are asked to register in advance at kscorn.com/cornfedbeef. (Visit kscorn.com/cornschool for information on the corn school.)
 
We appreciate the support of our industry partners for this event, American Ag Credit, Hy-Plains Feedyard, Western Plains Energy, Kansas Ethanol and Syngenta. Visit kscorn.com for more information Kansas Corn Schools and the Kansas Corn-Fed Beef Seminar.

