Kansas corn farmers are invited to Kansas Corn’s “Born for the Field” Summer Listening Tour. Growers can connect with Kansas Corn at five listening tour dinners to be held in Goodland, Garden City, Marysville, Lawrence and Fredonia, or at two field days held in Moundridge and Gypsum. This is the sixth year of the popular listening tour dinners.
“We’ll have stadium snacks and refreshments and a great meal while we dive into topics such as trade, ethanol, corn markets, education, and local issues. However, our top priority is to visit with corn farmers and listen to their ideas and concerns,” said Deb Ohlde, Kansas Corn’s director of grower services.
Kansas Corn hosts this annual listening tour to meet with corn farmers to talk about the many issues surrounding the corn and ag industries. Kansas Corn Staff will update growers on topics such as market development efforts in the areas of ethanol, livestock and exports, as well as education and research efforts and state and regional issues. A key focus at each stop is to get feedback from, which is valued by the association and commission boards in their planning.
The “Born for the Field” baseball theme connects with the National Corn Growers Association’s partnership with Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in Dyersville, Iowa to be broadcast nationally on Aug. 12. Kansas Corn is participating in NCGA’s “Born for the Field” promotions throughout the summer.
Attendees are asked to register for these summer events online at kscorn.com or by calling the Kansas Corn office at 785-410-5009.
2021 Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour
(Corn Dinners are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time)
Northwest: Wednesday, Aug. 4 at Goodland (6 p.m. Mountain Time)
Southwest: Thursday, Aug. 5 at Garden City
North Central: Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Marysville
East Central: Wednesday, Aug. 11 at Lawrence
Southeast: Thursday, Aug. 12 at Fredonia
Also, catch up with Kansas Corn and a meal at these field days:
Flickner Innovation Farm Field Day: Tuesday, Aug. 31, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Moundridge
Knopf Soil Health Day: Thursday, September 2; 4-6:30 p.m., Gypsum
The Kansas Corn Summer Listening Tour is sponsored by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and the Kansas Corn Commission. Get more information at kscorn.com or call Kansas Corn at 785-410-5009.
