Kansas Corn is accepting applications for the Next Generation Scholarship and Collegiate Academy for students enrolled in post-secondary education. These programs, supported by the Kansas Corn Growers Association and Kansas Corn Commission, provide opportunities for college students of all majors to learn about the corn industry, the issues facing agriculture and how the corn industry can impact their career paths. Kansas Corn Industry Relations Director Stacy Mayo-Martinez said the collegiate programs build value for the next generation of agriculture professionals.
“The breadth of the programs available for any Kansas student in a post-secondary school, whether a trade school, community college or university means there is a fit for any student,” Mayo-Martinez said. “Whether it’s attending a Career Connection event on campus, growing in their knowledge and experiences through the Collegiate Corn Academy or receiving support through the Next Generation Scholarships, students know corn farmers are investing in the future.”
Students accepted into the Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy take a deeper dive into the corn industry, focusing on policy, trade, livestock, ethanol, agronomic practices, and advocacy. Academy participants will spend a day at the Statehouse in Topeka, at Corn Congress in Washington D.C. as well as two learning sessions across the state during the spring 2020 semester.
Colt Sutterby, Collegiate Academy Class 2 participant, said he saw this opportunity as a way to grow his knowledge of the agriculture industry and his network of connections.
“The Academy has met every single expectation I thought it would. I was able to learn a great deal about our industry and was inspired by all the people we met. Every one of them had a unique story about how they got where they are. No matter what their story is, they can make it as long as they follow their dreams and have a good work ethic,” Sutterby said.
The collegiate programs are supported by industry partners such as Conestoga Energy Partners, LLC, the 2019 Kansas Corn Collegiate Academy sponsor along with the Kansas Corn Commission.
A 2019 scholarship winner, Katelyn Pinkston, shared the value of the scholarship to her education. “It meant so much, honestly. So many college students are trying to get through school, and finances are the most stressful part. Just receiving the scholarship and knowing that the agricultural industry and corn farmers specifically are investing in students is incredible” Pinkston said.
To be considered for the Kansas Corn scholarship and academy programs, students must join KCGA, attend a Kansas college and complete the application process. Additional information about Kansas Corn’s collegiate opportunities, including deadlines, applications, reference forms and the Kansas Corn Growers Association student membership form can be found at https://kscorn.com/corn-on-campus. Questions can be emailed to Kansas Corn, Eastern Kansas Representative, Emily Koop at ekoop@ksgrains.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.