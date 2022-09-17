During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.

Taiwan-photo-2.jpg

Courtesy photo by Andrea LaRayne Etzel.

The Kansas Departments of Agriculture and Commerce jointly hosted a Taiwanese Wheat Procurement Signing Ceremony at the Kansas Capitol Sept. 15 as part of the current Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. Representatives from the Taiwan Flour Mills Association and Taipei Economic & Cultural Office were included in the event.

