During a state visit from a Taiwanese delegation, officials from the east Asian country agreed to purchase 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years. The grain deal, which is worth approximately $576 million, will be fulfilled significantly by Kansas wheat farms.
The Kansas Departments of Agriculture and Commerce jointly hosted a Taiwanese Wheat Procurement Signing Ceremony at the Kansas Capitol Sept. 15 as part of the current Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission. Representatives from the Taiwan Flour Mills Association and Taipei Economic & Cultural Office were included in the event.
“Through strong partners like Taiwan, Kansas is indeed feeding the world,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “Last year, Kansas’ agriculture exports surpassed $5 billion for the first time in history. Our farmers, ranchers and producers are contributing mightily to the state economy—and solidifying our status as a global powerhouse in agriculture.”
Since 1998, Taiwan has dispatched a total of 13 agricultural trade missions to the U.S. in an effort to strengthen trade relations. This year’s mission included a to visit Washington, D.C. and select agricultural states, including Kansas, to demonstrate Taiwan’s intention to continue purchasing quality wheat from the United States.
“We are sincerely grateful for our continued partnership with the Taiwanese people and their commitment to purchase wheat from Kansas,” Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Taiwan continues to be a significant partner in many of our export markets, including wheat, soybeans, aircraft and aerospace components, to name a few. We value our relationship and will continue to pursue even more mutually beneficial opportunities moving forward.”
The TFMA and the Kansas Wheat Commission signed a joint letter of intent this morning related to Taiwan’s purchase of 66 million bushels of wheat in 2023 and 2024. While a significant portion of this commitment will be from Kansas farmers, the terms, quantities, prices and conditions for the purchase and sale of wheat will be negotiated privately between the individual importers and suppliers.
In 2021, Taiwan was the fifth largest export market for Kansas agricultural commodities—with the procurement of more than $224 million of Kansas agricultural goods including beef, oilseeds, cereal grains and wheat flour.
“Kansas values its economic and agricultural trade relations with Taiwan. This goodwill mission showcases the close relationship that has developed between Kansas and Taiwan over decades of agricultural trade,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “We give heartfelt thanks to the representatives from TECO and the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission for spending time in Kansas. These agricultural purchase commitments will directly benefit Kansas farmers, agribusinesses, and rural communities across our state.”
Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Missions take place every two years and demonstrate Taiwanese consumers’ preference for top-quality U.S. agricultural products.
