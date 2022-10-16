309110118_772768700831009_2350668012937609798_n.png

PrairieFood, developer of an innovative approach converting biomass resources into safe, valuable, high-carbon products for agriculture and other sectors, announces the 2022 PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop, will be Nov. 14 to 15 in Pratt, Kansas.

This two-day, forward-thinking forum will feature expert speakers, open discussions and hands-on demonstrations and will include a welcome by Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. Producers can enhance their knowledge of regenerative farming principles to help farmers adopt more soil health practices to build a legacy of sustainable farming operations for future generations.

