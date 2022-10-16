PrairieFood, developer of an innovative approach converting biomass resources into safe, valuable, high-carbon products for agriculture and other sectors, announces the 2022 PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop, will be Nov. 14 to 15 in Pratt, Kansas.
This two-day, forward-thinking forum will feature expert speakers, open discussions and hands-on demonstrations and will include a welcome by Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. Producers can enhance their knowledge of regenerative farming principles to help farmers adopt more soil health practices to build a legacy of sustainable farming operations for future generations.
The forum and workshop will be at the Pratt County 4H Fairground, 81 Lake Road. Tickets are $40 for both days of education and includes a happy hour, snacks and lunch. For registration information to go www.prairiefood.com/2022-forum-soil-health-workshop.
Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to join this event both days, which begins at 1 p.m. Nov. 14. Featured speakers will include Robert Herrington of PrairieFood on Deglobalization of Agriculture and the New Circular Economy for Rural America and Keith Berns to address the Economics of Soil Health: Carbonomics. Leaders in agriculture, global conservation commodities and finance will speak during a panel presentation to address urgent topics of soil carbon sequestration, water quantity and quality, and the new flow of finance. Speakers include Michael Doane, of the Nature Conservancy; Damien Speight, of Javelin Global Commodities; and Thomas Hoenig, past chief executive of the 10th District-Federal Reserve Bank. Day one ends with a happy hour social with local food charcuterie boards and select beverages.
The Soil Health Workshop begins at 8 a.m. Nov. 15. Producers can expect to gain valuable knowledge on soil health practices to build farm resiliency by increasing soil organic matter, sequestering carbon, and capturing more water. The benefits of improving soil health will also increase profitability. Beam will welcome attendees, followed by a keynote presentation by northwest Kansas producer Michael Thompson, Kansas Soil Health Alliance, titled Farming in the Drought-A Journey into Soil Health & Carbon Farming. Trish Jackson, ofPrairieFood, will also present educational sessions, and Lance Gunderson, of Regen Ag Lab, will speak to Soil Biological Function and Carbon Sequestration. Natural Resources Conservation Service soil health specialist Candy Thomas will provide soil health demonstrations including a rainfall simulation using various soil management practices. A special presentation from gerontologist and regenerative ag expert, Erin Martin, will present Soil Health is Human Health to conclude the workshop at 4 pm.
Event Details: PrairieFood Forum + Soil Health Workshop
● Dates: Monday, November 14th - 1pm - 7:30pm + Tuesday, November 15th - 8am - 4pm
● Location: Pratt County 4H Fairground - 81 Lake Road Pratt, KS 67124 Tickets: $40 for both days of education + happy hour, snacks, and lunch
